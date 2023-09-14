Aki Kaurismäki’s Cannes jury prize winner Fallen Leaves and Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses starring Cannes best actress winner Merve Dizdar – both Oscar submissions this year – are among the international line-up at the upcoming 59th Chicago International Film Festival (October 11–22).

Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera and Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Pictures Of Ghosts are two other Cannes selections to feature in the roster, while Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist and Lina Soualem’s Bye Bye Tiberias both launched in Venice.

Announcing on Thursday (September 14) the selections vying for the Gold Hugo award in the International Feature, International Documentary and New Directors competitive sections, top brass at North America’s longest-running competitive film festival unveiled 16 North American premieres and 10 US premieres.

Several returning competition filmmakers have previously won awards at the festival, including Hamaguchi, Kaurismäki, Erik Gandini, Tatiana Huezo, and Rohrwacher.

Honourees Close (2022), Drive My Car (2021), and The Worst Person In The World (2021) were all nominated for best international feature film at the Academy Awards.

The New Directors Competition roster includes North American premieres of Amr Gamal’s Berlin selection The Burdened, Lucy Kerr’s Locarno entry Family Portrait, and Nora El Hourch’s TIFF world premiere Sisterhood (HLM Pussy).

As previously announced, TIFF world premiere Minhal Baig’s We Grown Now and Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders bookend the festival. The full slate will be announced on September 18.

International Feature Competition

About Dry Grasses (Tur-Fr-Ger-Swe)

Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt (USA)

Dir. Raven Jackson

Black Box (Ger)

Dir. Asli Özge

North American premiere

La Chimera (It-Fr-Switz)

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

The Delinquents (Arg)

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (Rom)

Dir. Radu Jude

Evil Does Not Exist (Jap)

Dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Explanation For Everything (Hun)

Dir. Gábor Reisz

North American premiere

Fallen Leaves (Fin)

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

A Happy Day (Nor)

Dir. Hisham Zaman

US premiere

Holly (Bel-Neth-Lux-Fr)

Dir. Fien Troch

North American premiere

Only The River Flows (Chi)

Dir. Wei Shujun

US premiere

Paradise Is Burning (Swe)

Dir. Mika Gustafson

North American premiere

The Theory Of Everything (Ger-Aus)

Dir. Timm Kröger

North American premiere

Tótem (Mex-Den-Fr)

Dir. Lila Avilés

New Directors Competition

Banel & Adama (Fr-Sen-Mal)

Dir. Ramata-Toulaye SY

US premiere

The Battle (Bra)

Dir. Vera Egito

International premiere

The Bride (Rwa)

Dir. Myriam U. Birara

US premiere

The Burdened (Yem-Sud-Saud)

Dir. Amr Gamal

North American premiere

Family Portrait (USA)

Dir. Lucy Kerr

North American premiere

Firedream (Mex)

Dir. José Pablo Escamilla

North American premiere

Foremost By Night (Sp)

Dir. Víctor Iriarte

North American premiere

Goodbye Julia (Sud-Egy-Ger-Fr-Saud-Swe)

Dir. Mohamed Kordofani

US premiere

The Hypnosis (Swe)

Dir. Ernst De Geer

North American premiere

Lost Country (Serb)

Dir. Vladimir Perišić

North American premiere

Sisterhood (HLM Pussy, Fr)

Dir. Nora El Hourch

US premiere

Solitude (Ice)

Dir. Ninna Palmadóttir

US premiere

Sweet Dreams (Neth)

Dir. Ena Sendijarević

US premiere

Through The Night (Bel-Fr-Can)

Dir. Delphine Gerard

North American premiere

International Documentary Competition

After Work (Swe-It-Nor)

Dir. Erik Gandini

North American premiere

Alien Island (Chile)

Dir. Cristóbal Valenzuela

North American premiere

Because We Have Each Other (Aust)

Dir. Sari Braithwaite

North American premiere

Bye Bye Tiberias (Fr-Bel-Qat-Pal)

Dir. Lina Soualem

US premiere