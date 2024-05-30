Fantasy horror Hundreds Of Beavers is to be released in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand by Lightbulb Film Distribution, following a festival run including Fantastic Fest, Fantasia and Sitges.

The film is US director Mike Cheslik’s feature debut, and is a dialogue-free homage to silent cinema about a drunken19th century cider salesman whose stock is ruined by hungry beavers and tries to recover his fortune by becoming North America’s greatest fur trapper.

Toronto-based genre specialist Raven Banner has international sales rights. Lightbulb will release the films in UK and Irish cinemas on July 9.

Ryland Brickson Cole Tews stars and co-wrote the script with Cheslik. Producers are Sam Hogerton, Kurt Ravenwood, Matt Sabljak alongside Tews.