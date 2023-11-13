Matan Meir, a key member of the production team of Netflix series Fauda has been killed while serving in the Israeli army in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

His death was confirmed on Saturday (November11) by series’ official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

It was followed by an outpouring of grief from the show’s writers, producers, cast and crew. The show called Meir “an integral part of the crew for all four seasons of Fauda” and added: “The entire cast and crew are completely heartbroken by this tragic loss.”

Fauda creator Avi Issacharrof wrote on X: “This evening, the Fauda family was informed that a member of the production team of the series, Major Matan Meir, 38, from Odem, a fighter in the 697th Battalion, 551st Brigade, was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip. May his memory be a blessing.”

The show’s co-creator and star Lior Raz, a former soldier in an elite Israeli special forces unit, added his own words on Instagram, calling Meir “a teammate in the four seasons of Fauda” and adding “I loved you Matan. R.I.P. Thank you for everything.”

Fauda star Tsahi Halevi, who has also been fighting on the front lines in the war, posted “May your memory be a blessing dear and beloved friend.”

Israeli actress Shani Cohencalled him “a magic of a man who I shared travels and conversations with.”

Fauda producer Liat Benasuly added: “The amazing Matan, part of our Fauda family, fell yesterday in the Gaza strip protecting us. My heart is broken.”

Meir is one of five reservists whose deaths were confirmed on Saturday by the IDF. Israeli media said they were killed from a powerful explosion from a concealed booby trap in an underground tunnel.

The fatality is not the first for the show about the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians after sound editor Lior Waitzman who worked on both Fauda and Apple TV+’s Tehran was killed in the October. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel.