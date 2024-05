Over 50 territories have signed on for The Bureau Sales’ 2D animated anthology Animal Tales Of Christmas Magic ahead of its market premiere in Cannes and world premiere at Annecy.

The film is inspired by traditional techniques including paper cut, linocut and watercolour and directed by rising international female filmmakers Caroline Attia, Ceylan Beyoglu, Olesya Shchukina, Haruna Kishi, Camille Almeras and Natalia Chernysheva.

Animal Tales Of Christmas Magic has sold to companies including: Frenetic Films (Switzerland), Angel Films (Denmark) Rita & Luca Films (Spain) Satine Film (Italy), Teleview (Middle East), Storytelling Media (Norway) ADS Service (Hungary and Romania), Beta Film (Bulgaria), Heimili Kvikmyndanna - Bíó Paradís (Iceland), Ciné 7e Art (Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia) Cinobo (Greece), Estinfilm (Baltic region), Filmladen (Austria), Folkets Bio (Sweden) JEF (Benelux), New Horizons Association (Poland) and Pilot Film (Czech Republic).

The Bureau produced the film with France’s Les Valseurs and Germany’s Luftkind Filmverleih. Animation production is handled by Paris’ Pulp Studio, Strasbourg-set Amopix, Reunion Island-based Gaoshan and in Hamburg at Fabian &Fred.