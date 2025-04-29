Screen International is tracking the key packages launched before and during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival’s market, which runs May 13-21.

Refresh the page for latest updates. Most recently announced projects top.

The Rule Of Three

Thomasin McKenzie and Katie Douglas to star in this horror from Smile producer Temple Hill Entertainment. James Roday Rodriguez directs and wrote the screenplay alongside Todd Harthan, which is based on Sam Ripley’s novel.

International sales: Protagonist Pictures

Alma

Pamela Anderson, Dakota Fanning, and Lindsay Duncan will star in Sally Potter’s latest feature about a family gathered to scatter the ashes of their mother whose presence haunts them and threatens to unravel buried secrets. Produced by Christopher Sheppard of Adventure Pictures, Rebecca O’Brien of Sixteen Films, and co-produced by Films d’Antoine in France and Komplizen in Germany.

International sales: Bankside Films

Bucking Fastard

Werner Herzog returns with the true story of inseparable twin sisters Joan and Jean Holbrooke who become obsessed with their next-door neighbour. Stars real life sisters Kate and Rooney Mara, alongside Orlando Bloom and Domhnall Gleeson. Produced by Ariel Leon Isacovitch, Agnes Chu, Andrea Bucko, Emanuele Moretti of Cobalt Sky Motion Picture Group, and Clara Wu Tsai.

International sales: HanWay Films

Queen Of The Ring

Biopic of pioneering female pro wrestler Mildred Burke starring Emily Bett Rickards, Josh Lucas, Walton Goggins, and Tyler Posey. Ash Avildsen directs from a screenplay by Avildsen and Alston Ramsay, with Value Films producing.

International sales: Myriad Pictures

The Third Parent

Rob Lowe and Alice Braga will star as suburban parents whose ideal life unravels when a mysterious figure (Danny Glover) forces them into a nightmarish series of life lessons. Written and directed by David Michaels in his feature debut, the film is produced by Walters Media Group and has been acquired by Bleecker Street for North America.

International sales: HanWay Films