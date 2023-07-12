UK’s Film London has unveiled the 12 participants of its third Breaking The Glass Ceiling programme, an initiative aimed at mid-level industry professionals from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Among the selection is Camilla Wren who previously worked on the Fantastic Beasts films and upcoming Netflix series One Day in script and production. Wren set up her own production company Frolic Films in 2018 which has projects in development with BBC, Netflix, BFI and Film4.

Also selected is Screen Star Of Tomorrow 2022 Helen Gladders, producer on Daina Oniunas-Pusic’s upcoming feature Tuesday starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Jaya Campbell, director of development and production at Searchlight Pictures; and Maja Bodenstein, writer and director of Raindance award-winner The Pirate Queen.

The programme is led by founder Jill Tandy and Film London’s Equal Access Network head Rebecca Baker in association with Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu). Its aim is to support the individual’s career development and retain key talent from entry and mid-level to senior and management roles.

Each participant receives their own mentor in addition to training and talks from industry folk including BBC Films’ Eva Yates; Working Titles co-founder Tim Bevan; BFI CEO Ben Roberts; Bafta chair and talent agent Sara Putt; Amazon’s head of content Tushar Jindal; and Netflix director of global film Teresa Moneo.

Previous participants have included Rocks producer and former Screen Star of Tomorrow Ameenah Ayub Allen, and former Netflix director of UK features Fiona Lamptey.

Film London’s Breaking The Glass Ceiling recipients 2023

Nathan Adabadze (senior investment manager, Media Finance Capital)

Maja Bodenstein (screenwriter)

Vicki Brown (acquisitions, sales and distribution; Co-Founder of MilkTea Films)

Jaya Campbell (director of development & production, Searchlight Pictures)

Helen Gladders (producer, Gingerbread Pictures)

Tejinder Jouhal (director of marketing & distribution, HanWay Films)

Gannesh Rajah (producer & account director)

Tolu Stedford (chief executive officer at Story Compound)

Jenny Takahashi Stark (screenwriter)

Isaac Tomiczek (writer/director)

Camilla Wren (producer, Frolic Films)

Georgie Yukiko Donovan (producer/director)