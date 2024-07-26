Acclaimed filmmaker Shekar Kapur has been named festival director for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Kapur will oversee the 55th and 56th editions of the country’s biggest government-run festival, according to a statement from India’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The festival is held annually in Goa and will take place this year from November 20-28.

Responding to the announcement on social media, Kapur said: “It’s an Honour. It’s a commitment. It’s a responsibility. Thank you for considering me worthy of your trust.”

Kapur began his filmmaking career in 1983 with family drama Masoom in 1983, gaining further acclaim with Mr. India in 1987. His international breakthrough came in 1994 with Bandit Queen, which premiered in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 1994, before making UK royal drama Elizabeth, which starred Cate Blanchett and was nominated for seven Oscars. Further credits include sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age, The Four Feathers and UK romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It, which premiered at Toronto in 2022.

It marks a return to IFFI for Kapur, who led the international competition jury at last year’s festival, awarding the Golden Peacock for best film to Abbas Amini’s Endless Borders. He was also head of the Film and Television Institute of India from 2020-2023.

Last year’s IFFI screened around 250 films from 78 countries and hosted 23 masterclasses and in conversation events.

Film Bazaar, South Asia’s largest content market, runs alongside the festival and will take place this year from November 20-24, organised by India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).