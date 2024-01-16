FilmNation Entertainment and Bleecker Street are teaming up on the worldwide release of Julia von Heinz’s Berlinale Special Gala selection Treasure (formerly Iron Box) starring Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry.

The road trip film takes place in 1990s Poland as American music journalist Ruth and her charming, stubborn Holocaust survivor father Edek take a trip to his homeland.

As Ruth tries to make sense of her family’s past, Edek embarks on the trip with his own agenda.

The film is the third in von Heinz’s ‘Aftermath Trilogy’ exploring the legacy of Germany’s Nazi past following 2013’s Hanna’s Journey and And Tomorrow the Entire World, Germany’s 2020 Oscar submission.

Treasure also stars Zbigniew Zamachowski (Three Colors franchise) and is based on Lily Brett’s autobiographical novel Too Many Men adapted by von Heinz and John Quester (And Tomorrow the Entire World).

Fabian Gasmia and Von Heinz produced through their Seven Elephants, alongside Dunham via Good Things Going.

Executive Producers include Glen Basner and Ben Browning for FilmNation, Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson, and Good Thing Going’s Michael Cohen.

FilmNation handles international sales.