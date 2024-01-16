The final season of Succession and the first season of The Bear dominated Monday night’s strike-postponed 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, earning six wins each and dominating their categories.

Ted Lasso and The Crown ended the night without a single win, while Elton John completed the EGOT, becoming part of a select club of entertainers to win the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony in their career.

Season 4 of HBO’s Succession won best drama series for the third time after last weekend’s Golden Globes triumph.

There were dramatic lead acting honours for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook and supporting dramatic actor Matthew Macfadyen (all three won Globes), as well as writing and directing recognition for showrunner Jesse Armstrong and Mark Mylod.

FX show The Bear won best comedy after its Globe win, as well as lead comedy actor for Jeremy Allen White, supporting comedy acting honours for Ayo Edebidi and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and writing and directing for Christopher Storer. Allen White and Edebidi also won Globes.

Monday’s success for The Bear is the stuff of trivia night quizzes: the show was originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, and the qualifying period for submissions ran from June 30, 2022, to May 31, 2023. Four months after the twin Hollywood strikes forced Emmys organisers to postpone the ceremony to January 15, the show just won honours for its first season one week after it took three Golden Globes for the second.

Quinta Brunson won lead comedy actress for ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Jennifer Coolidge took home her second consecutive supporting comedy actress award for HBO’s The White Lotus.

Netflix’s Beef won five, taking best limited or anthology series or movie, lead acting awards for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and directing and writing prizes for Lee Sung Jin.

Succession started the night on a field-leading 27 nominations.

The 75th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Elton John won in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for his 2022 Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

John has won two Oscars for best original song for Rocketman’s ‘[I’m Gonna] Love Me Again’ and The Lion King’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’, a Tony Award for best original score for Aida, and six Grammys.

Drama, comedy nominees and winners

Winners in bold. Includes select winners from Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held on January 6 and 7.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House Of The Dragon (Max)

The Last Of Us (Max)

Succession (Max)

The White Lotus (Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleischman Is In Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series



Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets, Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu)

Bella Ramsay (The Last Of Us (Max)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat, Netflix)

Sarah Snook Succession (Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series



Jeff Bridges (The Old Man, FX)

Brian Cox (Succession, Max)

Kieran Culkin (Succession, Max)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, AMC)

Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us, Max)

Jeremy Strong (Succession, Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series



Christina Applegate (Dead To Me, Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Natasha Lynonne (Poker Face, Peacock)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series



Bill Hader (Barry, HBO Max)

Jason Segel (Shrinking, Apple TV+)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building, Hulu )

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



Lizzy Kaplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble, FX)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy, Showtime)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm, Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things, Hulu)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six, Prime Video)

Ali Wong (Beef, Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



Taron Edgerton (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy, Showtime)

Steven Yeun (Beef, Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series



Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, Max)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, Max)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus, Max)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, Max)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession, Max)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus, Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series



F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus, Max)

Nicholas Braun (Succession, Max)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, Max)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Max)

Alan Ruck (Succession, Max)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, Max)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession, Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series



Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking, Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series



Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Max)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+)

James Marsden (Jury Duty, Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Henry Winkler (Barry, Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Maria Bello (Beef, Netflix)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things, Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales, Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird, Apple TV+)

Young Mazino (Beef, Netflix)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death, Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series



Hiam Abbass (Succession, ‘Honeymoon States’, Max)

Cherry Jones (Succession, ‘The Munsters’, Max)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us, ‘Endure And Survive’, Max)

Storm Reid (The Last Of Us, ‘Left Behind’, Max)

Anna Torv (The Last Of Us, ‘Infected’, Max)

Harriet Walter (Succession, ‘Church And State’, Max)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series



Murray Bartlett (The Last Of Us, ‘Long, Long Time’, Max)

James Cromwell (Succession, ‘Church And State’, Max)

Lamar Johnson (The Last Of Us, ‘Endure And Survive’, Max)

Arian Moayed (Succession, ‘Honeymoon States’, Max)

Nick Offerman (The Last Of Us, ‘Long, Long Time’, Max)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last Of Us, ‘Endure And Survive’, Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series



Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso, ‘Mom City’, Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson, host (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbot Elementary, ‘Mom’, ABC)

Judith Light, (Poker Face, ‘Time Of The Monkey’ Peacock)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, ‘Smells Like Mean Spirit’, Apple TV+)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso, ‘So Long, Farewell’, Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series



Jon Bernthal (The Bear, ‘Braciole’, FX)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ‘Four Minutes’, Prime Video)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building, ‘Here’s Looking At You…’, Hulu)

Pedro Pascal, host (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Oliver Platt (The Bear, ‘Dogs’, FX)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, ‘International Break’, Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series



Bill Hader (Barry, ‘wow’, Max)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, ‘System’, FX)

Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty, ’Ineffective Assistance’, Amazon Freevee)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders In The Building, ’I Know Who Did It’, Hulu)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, ’Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play’, Max)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series



Beau Willimon (Andor, ’One Way Out’, Disney+)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer (Bad Sisters, ’The Prick’, Apple TV+)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, ‘Point And Shoot’, AMC)

Peter Gould, (Better Call Saul, ‘Saul Gone’, AMC)

Craig Mazin (The Last Of Us, ‘Long, Long Time’, Max)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, ‘Connor’s Wedding’, Max)

Mike White (The White Lotus, ‘Arrivederci’, Max)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



Lee Sung (Beef, ‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain’, Netflix)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island, Hulu)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is In Trouble, ‘Me-Time’, FX)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, Hulu)

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm, ‘Stung’, Prime Video)

Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Roku Channel)

Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry, ‘wow’, Max

Christopher Storer, The Bear, ’Review’, FX

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ’Four Minutes, Prime Video

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show, 'Don't Touch My Hair', BET+

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso, ’So Long, Farewell’, Apple TV+

Tim Burton, Wednesday, ’Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe’, Netflix

Directing For A Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, Andor, ’Rix Road, Disney+

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters, ’The Prick, Apple TV+

Peter Hoar, The Last Of Us, ’Long, Long Time’, HBO Max

Andrij Parekh, Succession, ’America Decides, HBO Max

Mark Mylod, Succession, ’Connor’s Wedding’, HBO Max

Lorene Scafaria, Succession, ’Living+, HBO Max

Mike White, The White Lotus, ’Arrivederci’, HBO Max

Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef, ’Figures Of Light, Netflix

Jake Schreier, Beef, ’The Great Fabricator’, Netflix

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, 'Bad Meat, Netflix

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, ’Silenced’, Netflix

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble, ’Me-Time’, FX

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey, Hulu

Outstanding Television Movie

