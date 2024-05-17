Films Boutique has taken on international sales for Berlinale Golden Bear winner Ildiko Enyedi’sSilent Friend now filming in Marburg in Germany.



Written and directed by Enyedi, Silent Friend stars acclaimed Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Luna Wedler and Enzo Brumm.

The film marks Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s first time acting in a European film following credits including In The Mood For Love, Lust, Caution, and Shang Chi And The Legend Of The 10 Rings.

Enyedi’s On Body And Soul won the Berlinale Golden Bear in 2017 and an Oscar nomination 2018 for best international film, while The Story of My Wife played in Cannes Competition in 2020.

Set in the botanical garden of a medieval university town in Germany, Silent Friend is centered around a majestic tree observing humans. The film - set in different eras (1908, 1972, 2020) - tells three human stories shaped and transformed by the plants surrounding them.

It is a Pandora Film, Galatée Films and Inforg-M&M Film co-production in association with ZDF/Arte, Arte France Cinéma, Allons Voir, Rediance and Cofinova 20, LBPI 18 and SGI 23. The film is expected to be ready in 2025, and will be distributed by Mozinet in Hungary

Producer Reinhard Brundig, CEO of Pandora Film, took over the project in 2021 from his late producer partner Karl Baumgartner, who started to develop it with Enyedi before he died in 2014.

”The idea to tell the story of a tree over more than a century from its teenagers years till its adult age ,showing its point of view on the humans living and evolving in front of it, is absolutely unique,” said Jean-Christophe Simon, CEO of Films Boutique.”