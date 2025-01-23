Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired world sales rights to Vivian Qu’s Berlin Film Festival competition selection Girls On Wire, about two young women in China running from the mafia.

Qu wrote and directed the film, which stars Liu Haocun and Wen Qi as estranged cousins from a family struggling with debt and addiction who come together when one falls foul of local gangsters. Set against the backdrop of modern-day China in multiple time frames, the film blends elements of family drama, thriller and martial-arts action to track the evolution of the role of women in China over the last 30 years.

It is Qu’s third film as a director after 2013’s Trap Street, which debuted in Venice Critics’ Week, and 2017’s Angels Wear White, which premiered in Venice’s main competition. Qu also produced Berlin 2014 Golden Bear winner Black Coal, Thin Ice.

Girls On Wire is produced by Sean Chen and co-produced by Mike Downey via production companies L’Avvantura Films and JQ Spring Pictures.

Downey, who is chair of the European Film Academy, cited the performances of the two leads “who portray the feelings of a whole generation and whose dreams of equality, independence and freedom are powerful and moving.”

Films Boutique CEO Jean-Christophe Simon describes Girls On Wire as “a truly extraordinary film, combining a deeply intimate story of two girls fighting against the odds with daring action that will captivate a global audience.”

Films Boutique also heads to EFM with Sundance World Dramatic Competition titles DJ Ahmed and Where The Wind Comes From.