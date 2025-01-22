Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal has closed a deal on Dag Johan Haugerud’s Berlinale competition title Dreams (Sex Love) with leading Japanese distributor Bitters End.

The first English-language trailer for the film has also been unveiled. Watch it above.

Dreams is the final part of Haugerud’s Sex, Love, Dreams trilogy. Sex premiered in the Berlinale Panorama last year while Love was in the main competition in Venice.

M-Appeal also confirmed Bitters End, which handled titles such as Oppenheimer, Perfect Days, La Chimera and The Holdovers in Japan, has also acquired the other two titles in the trilogy. A theatrical release is planned for the films later in the year.

The new feature follows a woman, played Ella Øverbye, who documents in writing her experiences and emotions as she falls in love for the first time.

Modern Films, which handled Sex and Love, will also be releasing Dreams in the UK and Ireland, while Strand will be releasing the film in the US.

Dreams (Sex Love) is produced by Yngve Sæther and Hege Hauff Hvattum for Oslo-based Motlys, and is co-produced by Oslo Filmfond. The film is supported by the Norwegian Film Institute and Nordic Film and TV Fund.

“Dreams offers a gentle, romantic story set within an exclusively female universe,” suggests Maren Kroymann, managing director of M-Appeal. ”Its emotional sensitivity and narrative depth make it an ideal film for those seeking a tender, as well as subtly witty, cinematic experience.”