Submissions for Screen International’s Rising Stars Ireland are in their final week, closing on Friday, March 14.

The next generation talent spotlight is an offshoot of Screen’s Stars of Tomorrow and is in partnership with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

Rising Stars Ireland will select 10 up-and-coming actors, directors, producers and writers who are on the verge of their first major professional breakthrough. Those chosen will be either Irish nationals and/or based full-time on the Island of Ireland, south and north.

Applicants will need to submit a brief bio, headshot, contact details, an explanation of eligibility to be a Rising Star Ireland and an outline of their professional development objectives. Although there is no upper or lower age limit, applicants should be at an early stage in their film career, demonstrate exceptional promise and be ready to progress to the next level.

This is the second edition of Rising Stars Ireland, with the inaugural 2023 cohort including Thaddea Graham, Ella Lily Hyland and producer Collie McCarthy.

The 2025 Rising Stars Ireland will be announced in Screen International just before Cannes Film Festival.