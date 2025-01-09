Pulsar Content has unveiled a first-look image for Love Letters, Alice Douard’s debut feature about modern motherhood, starring Ella Rumpf, Monia Chokri and Noémie Lvovsky.

It is starting sales on the film at the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris this month.

Set in 2014 Paris after France legalised same-sex marriage, the film is about a woman whose partner is about to give birth to the couple’s first child. As she sets out to prove to authorities she will be a good mother in order to officially adopt the baby, she comes to terms with what it means to be a ‘good’ mother.

Now in post, Love Letters is produced by Apsara Films with J Les Films de June, Douard’s production company with Marie Boitard. The film is based on Douard’s 2024 short Expecting (L’Attente), which won a César award. Tandem Films has French rights.

Pulsar’s s Rendez-Vous slate also includes Baya Kasmi’s Mikado, Chloé Robichaud’s Sundance competition title Two Women, Damien Dorsaz’s biopic Lady Nazca, family adventure Howl, Joséphine Japy’s debut feature The Wonderers starring Mélanie Laurent, and Micha Wald’s feminist period drama A Survivor’s Tale.