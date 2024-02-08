Quiver Distribution is partnering with Blacktop International to launch sales at EFM next week on Freddie Prinze Jr. thriller The Girl In The Pool and has released a first-look image from the film.

Quiver has wrapped production on the story directed by Dakota Gorman about a well-to-do family man who must get through a surprise birthday party thrown by his wife shortly after he has hidden the corpse of his murdered mistress.

Starring alongside Prinze Jr (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Christmas With You) are Monica Potter (Along Came A Spider, Parenthood) as his wife, and Kevin Pollak (The Usual Suspects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Prinze Jr. and Potter starred together in Universal’s 2001 comedy Head Over Heels.

Jackson Reid Williams wrote the screenplay to The Girl In The Pool and Quiver plans a second quarter release.

Larry Greenberg (The Wrath Of Becky), German Michael Torres (Kill Chain), RJ Collins (American Sicario) and Eric Brenner (Fear The Night) served as producers, while the executive producer roster includes Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Tyler Gould from BondIt Media Capital, Johnathan Gorman, Nicole Rio, and Quiver Distribution’s Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman.

”The Girl In The Pool is a surprising thriller that will keep audiences guessing right until the end,” said Quiver Distribution co-presidents Meyerowitz and Sackman, who added: “Freddie Prinze Jr. delivers a remarkable performance as the unfaithful husband in a truly unfathomable predicament.”

“The Girl In The Pool is an amazing mix of whodunnit and psychological thriller that will take you to the verge of questioning your perception of reality,” said Blacktop International’s JD Beaufils. “The added value of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s return to the screen was also something we just could not miss out on. I am also delighted to finally be working with Quiver, a company that has been behind some of the most liked and successful independent genre films of the last few years.”

Prinze Jr. is represented by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Potter by The Gersh Agency and Pop Art Management, and Pollak by The Gersh Agency.

Quiver recently produced and released the Netflix Original Happiness For Beginners with Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes as well as The Wrath Of Becky with Lulu Wilson and Seann William Scott.