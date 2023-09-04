Five films have been shortlisted for the 2024 Lux Audience Award, which were unveiled during a ceremony at the Venice Film Festival.

The five shortlisted films are Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s 20,000 Species of Bees, Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, French director Nicolas Philibert’s On The Adamant, Estonian director Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood and Ilker Çatak’s The Teacher’s Lounge from Germany.

The finalists were chosen by a Lux selection panel chaired by producer Mike Downey which included producers, distributors, cinema operators, artistic directors and programmers of film festivals.

Organised by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinema since 2020, the Lux Audience Award combines the ratings of the European public with the ratings of MEPs, each accounting for 50% of the final result.

Last year 45,000 ratings from people across the EU alongside MEPs helped choose the winner, Lukas Dhont’s Close.

This year’s five nominated films will be screened in cinemas across Europe with subtitles in the EU’s 24 official languages.

The European Parliament launched the Lux Film Prize in 2007 to help distribute EU films with high artistic quality that reflect cultural diversity in Europe and beyond.