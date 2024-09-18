Five European films have been nominated for the Lux – The European Audience Film Award.

The five nominees are: Sofia Exarchou’s Animal, Mati Diop’s Dahomey, Gints Zilbalodis’ Flow, Oksana Karpovych’s Intercepted and Leonardo van Dijl’s Julie Keeps Quiet.

The nominations were announced today during an event at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Since 2020, the award has been given by the European Parliament and European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas network.

The nominated films are chosen because they ‘address European values and raise awareness about some of today’s main social and political issues such as mental health, poverty, climate change, freedom of expression, gender equality, LGBTIQ+ rights’, according to the organisers.

The winner will be chosen jointly by EU citizens and members of the European Parliament. A platform to rate the nominated films will be open from today (September 18) until April 2025, with screenings and debates about the films organised across that time. The winner will be announced that month in a ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Two of the nominated films premiered at this year’s Berlinale – Dahomey in Competition, where it won the Golden Bear; and Intercepted in Forum.

A further two started at Cannes – Flow in Un Certain Regard and Julie Keeps Quiet in Critics’ Week; while Animal premiered at Locarno in 2023.

Last year’s award was won by Ilker Catak’s The Teachers’ Lounge starring Leonie Benesch, after more than 700 screenings of the nominated films and conversations with more than 70,000 audience members.