Tech company and AI pioneer Flawless and the UK’s Tea Shop Productions have launched a production partnership in Cannes backed by an initial $100m fund.

Flawless Productions plans to produce and fully finance up to 10 commercial genre features in its first year. Flawless co-founders and co-CEOs Scott Mann and Nick Lynes announce the partnership and are taking meetings here with Tea Shop co-founders James Harris and Mark Lane will run the venture.

Tea Shop, which is currently in production in the UK on the Naseem Hamed boxing biopic Giant with AGC Studios and White Star Productions, will continue its own production work, which Harris and Lane run alongside fellow Tea Shop producer Leonora Darby.

Tea Shop will have a first-look deal with Flawless for all development and financing. The Flawless Productions slate will comprise third-party projects.

The first projects are yet to be announced, however the goal is to produce features in multiple languages and deliver in any language using Flawless’ TrueSync visual dubbing technology, part of its suite of AI-driven tools. Flawless is backing the fund.

Flawless and Tea Shop collaborated on the production of Fall directed by Mann, and together have partnered with XYZ films to acquire and distribute visually translated versions of films scheduled to open theatrically in the US this year.

The roster includes Victor Danell’s Guldbagge-nominated sci-fi adventure UFO Sweden. Flawless will screen a visually translated, English-language preview of the film here.