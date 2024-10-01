Former Match Factory head of acquisitions and development Tobias Pausinger has been appointed programme manager of Berlinale Talents

Starting today, Pausinger is part of a dual leadership team of the Berlinale’s talent development initiative alongside project manager Nikola Joetze.

He takes over from Florian Weghorn, who was appointed Berlinale chief of staff in July.

A Berlinale Talents alumnus himself, CV includes spells at Bavaria Film International, as an advisor to Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media (BKM), and as Germany’s representative on Eurimages’ board of management. He also co-founded the Art:Film initiative to foster artistic cinema and visual arts.

Over 3,800 film professionals from all over the world have submitted applications for the next edition of Berlinale Talents, which takes place February 15-20.

The selected participants will be notified in mid-December and announced publicly in January.