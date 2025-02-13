Fortissimo Films has landed international rights to upcoming Chinese animated feature The Girl Who Stole Time and will launch sales at the European Film Market (EFM) this week.

The Amsterdam and Beijing-based sales company has secured rights to the fantasy adventure feature ahead of its local release on May 30.

The story follows a girl from a fishing village girl who gains the power to stop time with a coveted magical device. She embarks on an adventure with new friends through a fantastical metropolis but must eventually face the consequences of her powers.

The feature is produced by Maoyan Entertainment, a leading Chinese online film ticketing platform and finance-production-distribution studio, and is written and directed by Yu Ao and Zhou Tienan, with Liu Kuo as chief director.

Fortissimo will handle worldwide sales excluding China. Recent titles on the company’s slate includes Li Yang’s Escape From The 21st Century, which played at Toronto; Shen Jie’s The Umbrella Fairy, which screened at Fantasia; and Tian Xiaopeng’s animation Deep Sea, which was selected for Berlin before going on to play Tribeca, Annecy and Tokyo.