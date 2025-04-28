Thank You For Banking With Us, Everybody Loves Touda, Ghost Trail and Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo lead the nominations for the 9th Critics Awards for Arab Films, which will take place during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

All four features have received five nominations apiece for the awards, which spotlight Arab films that premiered outside the Arab world in 2024.

Mehdi Barsaoui’s Aïcha follows closely behind with four nods. Several other films also had multiple nominations including: The Village Next To Paradise, To A Land Unknown, Voy! Voy! Voy! and Norah.

Some 281 jury members from 75 countries will vote on the nominees, which range from Palestine and Morocco to Egypt, Tunisia, Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

This year’s winners will be revealed during a ceremony on May 17 in Cannes. The event is organised in collaboration with MAD Solutions and the International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA).

9th Critics Awards for Arab Films nominations

Best Feature Film

Thank You For Banking With Us!, Laila Abbas, Palestine

Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch, Morocco

Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo, Khaled Mansour, Egypt

Aïcha, Mehdi Barsaoui, Tunisia

Ghost Trail, Jonathan Millet, France

Best Director

Laila Abbas, Thank You For Banking With Us!

Nabil Ayouch, Everybody Loves Touda

Khaled Mansour, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo

Jonathan Millet, Ghost Trail

Mahdi Fleifel, To A Land Unknown

Best Screenplay

Laila Abbas, Thank You For Banking With Us!

Nabil Ayouch & Maryam Touzani, Everybody Loves Touda

Mehdi Barsaoui, Aïcha

Jonathan Millet & Florence Rochat, Ghost Trail

Mo Harawe, The Village Next To Paradise

Best Actor

Essam Omar, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo

Adam Bessa, Ghost Trail

Yagoub Alfarhan, Norah

Muhammad Farrag, Voy! Voy! Voy!

Majd Mastoura, Agora

Best Actress

Yasmine Al Massri, Thank You For Banking With Us!

Nisrin Erradi, Everybody Loves Touda

Hala Rajab, Ghost Trail

Diamand Abou Abboud, Arzé

Rakeen Saad, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo

Best Cinematography

Antoine Héberlé, Aïcha

Mostafa El Kashef, The Village Next To Paradise

Thodoros Mihopoulos, To A Land Unknown

Jonathan Sela, The Strangers’ Case

Wojciech Staron, Red Path

Best Editing

Heba Othman, Thank You For Banking With Us!

Yasser Azmy, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo

Joana Scrinzi, The Village Next To Paradise

Ahmed Hafez, Voy! Voy! Voy!

Noaz Deshe & Felipe Guerrero, Xoftex

Best Music

Kristian Eidnes Andersen & Flemming Nordkrog, Everybody Loves Touda

Amin Bouhafa, Aïcha

Omar Fadel, Norah

Florencia Di Concilio, The Vanishing

Rodrigo D’erasmo, Samia

Best Documentary

No Other Land

Diaries From Lebanon

A Fidah Film

Sudan, Remember Us

From Ground Zero

Best Short Film

After The Sun

Upshot

Mango

Shadows

A Short Film About Kids