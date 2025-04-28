Thank You For Banking With Us, Everybody Loves Touda, Ghost Trail and Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo lead the nominations for the 9th Critics Awards for Arab Films, which will take place during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.
All four features have received five nominations apiece for the awards, which spotlight Arab films that premiered outside the Arab world in 2024.
Mehdi Barsaoui’s Aïcha follows closely behind with four nods. Several other films also had multiple nominations including: The Village Next To Paradise, To A Land Unknown, Voy! Voy! Voy! and Norah.
Some 281 jury members from 75 countries will vote on the nominees, which range from Palestine and Morocco to Egypt, Tunisia, Somalia and Saudi Arabia.
This year’s winners will be revealed during a ceremony on May 17 in Cannes. The event is organised in collaboration with MAD Solutions and the International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA).
9th Critics Awards for Arab Films nominations
Best Feature Film
Thank You For Banking With Us!, Laila Abbas, Palestine
Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch, Morocco
Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo, Khaled Mansour, Egypt
Aïcha, Mehdi Barsaoui, Tunisia
Ghost Trail, Jonathan Millet, France
Best Director
Laila Abbas, Thank You For Banking With Us!
Nabil Ayouch, Everybody Loves Touda
Khaled Mansour, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo
Jonathan Millet, Ghost Trail
Mahdi Fleifel, To A Land Unknown
Best Screenplay
Laila Abbas, Thank You For Banking With Us!
Nabil Ayouch & Maryam Touzani, Everybody Loves Touda
Mehdi Barsaoui, Aïcha
Jonathan Millet & Florence Rochat, Ghost Trail
Mo Harawe, The Village Next To Paradise
Best Actor
Essam Omar, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo
Adam Bessa, Ghost Trail
Yagoub Alfarhan, Norah
Muhammad Farrag, Voy! Voy! Voy!
Majd Mastoura, Agora
Best Actress
Yasmine Al Massri, Thank You For Banking With Us!
Nisrin Erradi, Everybody Loves Touda
Hala Rajab, Ghost Trail
Diamand Abou Abboud, Arzé
Rakeen Saad, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo
Best Cinematography
Antoine Héberlé, Aïcha
Mostafa El Kashef, The Village Next To Paradise
Thodoros Mihopoulos, To A Land Unknown
Jonathan Sela, The Strangers’ Case
Wojciech Staron, Red Path
Best Editing
Heba Othman, Thank You For Banking With Us!
Yasser Azmy, Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo
Joana Scrinzi, The Village Next To Paradise
Ahmed Hafez, Voy! Voy! Voy!
Noaz Deshe & Felipe Guerrero, Xoftex
Best Music
Kristian Eidnes Andersen & Flemming Nordkrog, Everybody Loves Touda
Amin Bouhafa, Aïcha
Omar Fadel, Norah
Florencia Di Concilio, The Vanishing
Rodrigo D’erasmo, Samia
Best Documentary
No Other Land
Diaries From Lebanon
A Fidah Film
Sudan, Remember Us
From Ground Zero
Best Short Film
After The Sun
Upshot
Mango
Shadows
A Short Film About Kids
