Shooting has kicked off in Bordeaux for Gaya Jiji’s Pieces Of A Foreign Life (L’Etrangère), with Cannes best actress winner Zar Amir Ebrahimi starring as a Syrian woman seeking freedom and a new life in France.

France tv distribution has picked up international sales rights to the film and will kick off discussions with buyers at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM, November 5-10). It has also released this first-look image.

Ebrahimi, who won Cannes’ best actress prize in 2022 for Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider, plays a woman who flees war-torn Syria, leaving her son and husband behind, and ends up seeking asylum in Bordeaux. Alexis Manenti co-stars as the French lawyer who helps her rebuild her life, and with whom she forms an unexpected relationship.

Pieces Of A Foreign Life is France-based Syrian filmmaker Jiji’s follow-up to debut feature My Favorite Fabric which was about a young Syrian woman on a journey of self-discovery against the backdrop of her country’s civil war. That film world premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2018.

Jiji penned the script for her new project with Sarah Angelina and reteams with Gloria Films, which is producing alongside TS Productions. Tandem Films will release Pieces Of A Foreign Life in France.

France tv distribution’s VP of international cinema sales Alexandre René and SVP of international sales Julia Schulte described the film as “a luminous story of a woman rebuilding her life on foreign soil, driven by a deep desire to heal, live, and rediscover intimacy after the trauma of war” that offers “a fresh perspective on the Middle East”.