Paris-based Urban Group has hired Eric Mabillon as head of business and legal affairs and has made a number of key appointments across its sales, distribution and production divisions.

Urban Group is home to sales companies Urban Sales and Reservoir Docs, French distributor Urban Distribution and production arm Urban Factory.

Mabillon has joined Urban Group as head of business and legal affairs. He has previously been head of business and legal affairs at Paradis Films and Celluloid Dreams as well as in charge of legal affairs for Le Pacte and a consultant at TorinoFilmLab and Locarno Open Doors.

Florencia Gil has been promoted to head of international sales, overseeing North America, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, CIS, Japan and South Korea.

Marie Lamboeuf, previously head of festivals at Luxbox and in charge of marketing at Celluloid Dreams, has joined Urban Sales with responsibility for the rest of the world in sales and acquisitions. She joins Irène Cadavid, head of festivals at Urban since 2019.

Maeva Savinien, producer at Urban Factory since 2019, becomes a partner of the company. She produced Chie Hayakawa’s Plan 75 last year and is the coproducer of If Only I Could Hibernate, directed by debut Mongolian filmmaker Zoljargal Purevdash. The film plays in Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes.

On French market side, Chloé-Mélody Desrues is appointed head of distribution. Anouk Tertrais is assisting her on theatrical sales, while Nora Helou is in charge of the online platform Urban Boutiq.

Urban Sales’s slate of movies for Cannes include Pictures of Ghosts by Kleber Mendonça Filho in official selection, If Only I Could Hibernate and the French-Moroccan western Deserts by Faouzi Bensaïd, which plays in Directors Fortnight.

The company is also repping animated features, including The Hermit and The Bear by Marine Blin, Into The Wonderwoods by Vincent Paronnaud and Alexis Ducord and Fox & Hare Save The Forest by Mascha Halberstad.

Other titles on Urban’s roster include the Ukrainian drama Do You Love Me? which played in the Berlinale Panorama, the French road-movie Amore Mio by Guillaume Gouix, and the Moroccan comedy Abdelinho by Hicham Ayouch.