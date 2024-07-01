Fremantle has signed a first-look partnership with Italian director Stefano Sollima’s company AlterEgo to develop a slate of original films and dramas.

AlterEgo was founded by Sollima, Gina Gardini and Ludovico Purgatori. Sollima’s Adagio was their debut film, produced in partnership with Fremantle’s The Apartment, and had its world premiere screening in competition at Venice last year.

The company is currently in post-production on the TV drama Il Mostro, directed by Sollima, for Netflix and again produced with The Apartment.

Fremantle also has first look deals in place with companies such as Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer and Maggie Mclean’s Nevermind Pictures; Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula; Rachel Weisz and Polly Stokes’ Astral Projection; and Edward Berger’s Nine Hours as well as with Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino and Angelina Jolie.

The AlterEgo team will work with Fremantle’s Andrea Scrosati, group COO & CEO for continental Europe, and Christian Vesper, CEO of global drama.