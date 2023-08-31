Producer and distributor Fremantle has formed a strategic alliance with Israeli based IBI Investment House, which is launching a new €150m fund to finance a portfolio of scripted television and film projects

Under an initial four-year deal, Fremantle will bring projects from its network of production companies to the IBI fund. They include previously announced feature film Maria, a biopic of Maria Callas starring Angelina Jolie to be directed by Pablo Larrain.

The IBI Fund will work with Fremantle and its labels, producers and directors to greenlight each project. The projects will be overseen by Fremantle’s Global Drama team, led by its CEO Christian Vesper. All TV projects approved through the Fund will be distributed by Fremantle International.

The deal was spearheaded by Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle group COO and CEO continental Europe, Fremantle, and Guy Hameiri, co-founder of Fremantle company Abot Hameiri.

Hameiri will become chief executive officer of the new Fund and oversee the selected portfolio of projects.

Three Fremantle projects across both television and film have been targeted to form the first of projects for the Fund.

Alongside Maria, the two other projects are scripted series. The first is Shelter – a six-part revenge drama created and written by Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton with Abot Hameiri and Sarah Condon from Fair Harbor attached to produce, and Jeremy Webb (The Last of Us, The Umbrella Academy) set as director. The other is Generation Loss, a four-part returning mystery thriller written by Sarah Dollard (Bridgerton, Doctor Who, Cara Fi) based on the book series by Elizabeth Hand. Producers are Hilary Martin for Fremantle, Sarah Condon from Fair Harbor and Euston Films.

Jennifer Mullin, Group CEO, Fremantle said: “At Fremantle we are always focused on innovation, and this alliance with IBI is a perfect example of this ethos and approach. It is an extremely timely and exciting agreement with Dave Lubetzky (CEO of IBI Investment House) and the team at IBI. I would like to also thank Andrea, Guy and all involved at Fremantle for their vision and focus on this.”

Scrosati said: “Securing this deal with IBI not only enables us to be extremely competitive in the marketplace, but also offers our world-class creatives and talent an ability to accelerate their projects while maintaining control in an ever-changing industry. I am thrilled that Guy, who spearheaded this innovative collaboration, will continue to be an important part of the Fremantle family while leading this incredibly exciting venture as its new CEO.”