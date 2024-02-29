Fremantle has appointed new heads for its Italian labels The Apartment and Wildside and has agreed a co-production deal with their former CEOs Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani.

Film and TV producer Annamaria Morelli becomes CEO of The Apartment while former Sky Italia exec Sonia Rovai has been named CEO of Wildside.

Their appointments follow the recent departures of The Apartment’s Lorenzo Mieli and Wildside’s Mario Gianani from the Fremantle-owned companies.

Mieli and Gianani are launching a new company together, full details of which will be announced in the near future. Fremantle has signed a co-production agreement with the pair which it says will see them collaborate on several projects.

In particular, it will see Mieli and Gianani take producer credits on a number of film and TV shows made through their former companies that are currently in production and post-production. They include new films by Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriele Mainetti, Limonov -The Ballad by Kirill Serebrennikov, Queer by Luca Guadagnino starring Daniel Craig, Maria by Pablo Larraín starring Angelina Jolie and the TV series M. The Son Of The century by Joe Wright and Il Mostro by Stefano Sollima

Wildside and The Apartment remain fully operational with their new leadership already in place.

Morelli has worked for Rai, Mediaset, Mediatrade and Cattleya. From 2017 to 2019, she was head of production for TimVision where she co-produced Skam Italia, Dark Polo Gang, My Brilliant Friend and the films Manuel by Dario Albertini and Bangla by Phaim Bhuyian.

In 2019 she launched Elsinore Film whose productions include Anima Bella by Dario Albertini, Notte Fantasma by Fulvio Risuleo, Amanda by Carolina Cavalli, Troppo Azzurro by Filippo Barbagallo.

Rovai previously led the original series department of Sky Italia and has credits including Gomorrah and Zero Zero Zero by Stefano Sollima, The New Pope by Paolo Sorrentino and Anna by Niccolò Ammaniti. She joined Wildside in October 2023 as managing director.