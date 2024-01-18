Two of Italy’s top producers – The Apartment’s Lorenzo Mieli and Wildside’s Mario Gianani – are leaving their Fremantle-owned companies.

Between them, Mieli and Gianani’s companies have produced many of Italy’s most acclaimed features of recent years.

A Fremantle spokesperson confirmed their departures, describing the moves as amicable, and told Screen: “We are finalising a way to continue to work together in a different structure.”

Gianani’s Wildside is behind 2023 Italian box office smash There’s Still Tomorrow, as well as festival hits The Eight Mountains, Saverio Costanzo’s Finally Dawn and Disney+ series The Good Mothers.

Mieli’s The Apartment is behind Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All with Timothee Chamolet as well as Venice titles Enea and Adagio.

Both companies also have busy 2024 slates. The Apartment is producing Luca Guadagnino’s Queer starring Daniel Craig, while Wildside is the producer of Kiirill Serebrennikov’s Limonov: The Ballad Of Eddie starring Ben Whishaw.

It is not clear what Mieli and Gianani’s next move will be within the industry but the two have worked closely together in the past. Mieli and Gianani both worked from 2009 at Wildside, taking Italian scripted content to the world with TV dramas such as The Young Pope and My Brilliant Friend and films by Bernardo Bertolucci, Marco Bellocchio and Saverio Costanzo.

Fremantle acquired Wildside in 2015. Mieli then set up The Apartment in 2020 within Fremantle, with Gianani continuing to run Wildside.

Both Wildside and The Apartment and their slates remain owned by Fremantle. Mieli and Gianani will continue to work with Fremantle on existing projects.