MetFilm Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Cedric Kahn’s courtroom drama The Goldman Case.

The French feature was a box office hit in its home country, recently crossing 327,000 admissions following a September release through Ad Vitam.

It premiered as the opening film of Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes this year; and had a UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The Goldman Case follows the 1975 trial of Pierre Goldman, a left-wing activist facing a life sentence who accepts charges of robbery but denies involvement in two murders. Arieh Worthalter and Arthur Harari lead the cast.

It is produced by Benjamin Elalouf’s Paris-based production firm Moonshaker; Charades handles international sales on the film.

Established as the distribution arm of MetFilm in September 2022 following the acquisition of Republic Distribution, MetFilm Distribution’s slate includes Drift starring Cynthia Erivo, and Swedish international feature Oscar entry Opponent.