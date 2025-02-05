France posted box-office admissions of 13.8m in January, a slight increase of 0.8% year-on-year. This translates to approximately €100m, based on an average ticket price of €7.24.

The month was powered by continuations of late 2024 US franchise titles, led by Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney) that added 1.9 million ticket sales to its nearly 4.5m cumulative and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (Paramount) that added 1.1 million admissions to it 2.3m total.

Disney’s Moana 2 also added some 900,000 tickets to take its total admissions to nearly 8m.

Gaumont’s dark comedy How To Make A Killing, starring Laure Calamy, is the highest new release of 2025 with 1.1m admissions.

It is about a couple living a quiet life in the mountains until they become accidental criminals following an incident with a bear, two dead drug dealers and millions of Euros in loot.

Other local titles making noise include Diaphana’sThe Marching Band, that added some 640,000 more ticket sales to its 2.3 million total. The film about an orchestra conductor who discovers he has a brother who plays the trombone in a local band has been nominated for best film at the Cesar awards.

Seventy films were released in France over the five weeks of January 2025 compared to 59 over the four weeks of January 2024.