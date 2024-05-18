Signature Entertainment has taken UK-Ireland rights for French horror Schlitter, from WTFilms.

Pierre Mouchet directs, while Alain Benguigui produces, with a cast of Louka Meliava, Léna Laprés, Gilles David and Côme Levin.

A man returns to his native mountain village for his parents’ funeral, where he is confronted with a trauma from his past, in the shape of the father of his dead childhood friend.

WTFilms’ co-partner Gregory Chambet described the film as a ”cruel tale of revenge that will make you think twice before taking a trip in the French mountains”.

“Taking the cabin in the woods film to new gory heights, Schlitter will delight horror fans with its inventive, rustic kills,” said Max Hart, Signature Entertainment’s acquisitions and development executive.