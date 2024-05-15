Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment has secured global distribution rights to Saudi-Emirati family comedy Al Eid Eiden – the first major feature produced by an all-female Emirati creative team.

The distributor closed the deal with Image Nation Abu Dhabi at the Cannes market. It plans to give the film a wide theatrical release across the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wider Gulf on July 4, via Front Row Filmed Entertainment and Front Row Arabia, a joint venture between Front Row and leading Saudi exhibitor Muvi Cinemas. Front Row will also handle all post-theatrical rights.

The story follows a Saudi-Emirati family as they make the final preparations for a Eid getaway in Abu Dhabi. An unexpected turn of events on their day of travel changes things drastically for the parents, but not wanting to disappoint their three young children, they decide to go ahead as planned, leading to comedic mishaps and misunderstandings.

The cast includes Saudi star Fahad Al-Butairi of Al-Khallat+ and From A to B, Emirati actress Mira Al Midfa and Egyptian star Shadi Alfons of King Of The Ring and US series Ramy.

Al Eid Eiden is notable as the first feature project with an all-female Emirati creative team behind it, led by first-time feature director Maitha Al Awadhi, producer Rawia Abdallah and writer Sara Al Sayegh.

Ben Ross, acting CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said the company aimed to “nurture new talent and tell authentic Arab stories”.

“To have this project led by three female Emirati creatives and depict a heartfelt story that will resonate with our region and beyond, Al Eid Eiden is a testimony to our ongoing efforts to develop our industry,” he added.