Cannes Film Festival (May 14-25) has confirmed the first title for its 2024 edition as George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The Warner Bros title will play out of competition on May 15 ahead of its theatrical release on May 22 internationally and May 24 in the US.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road which premiered at Cannes in 2015.

Miller also co-wrote the film with Nick Lathouris and produces with Doug Mitchell under the Australian-based outfit Kennedy Miller Productions.

Taylor-Joy plays a younger Furiosa, portrayed by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film, who must fend off hostile gangs on her journey home. Other cast include Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme and Alyla Browne.

Miller has a long history with Cannes having served as a jury member twice and the president in 2016. His last film Three Thousand Years Of Longing premiered at the festival out of competition in 2022.

The director will walk the Cannes red carpet with his cast, including Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth and Burke.

The full Cannes programme will be announced on April 11.