Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 3-5) Total gross to date Week 1. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Warner Bros) £2m £2.6 1 2. IF (Paramount) £1.6m £5.5m 2 3. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) £1.6m £11.1m 3 4. The Garfield Movie (Sony) £1.5m £2.8m 1 5. The Fall Guy (Universal) £752,359 £9.9m 4

Warner Bros’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opened top of the UK and Ireland box office this weekend with a total just shy of £2m.

The Fury Road prequel debuted in 715 locations, making for a £2,753 location average, and has a total of £2.6m including previews and the bank holiday Monday.

This is down on its predecessor which debuted with £4.5m back in 2015 via 546 sites. It is also below fellow recent blockbuster The Fall Guy which scored a £3.2m opening for Universal, but is slightly up on last week’s IF, with £1.8m for Paramount.

George Miller’s last release, 2022’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing, debuted with £306,674.

The fifth instalment in the Mad Max franchise stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in an origin story of the titular Furiosa.

Dropping just 9% in its second weekend was Paramount’s IF. John Krasinski’s family film, about imaginary friends, brought to life, took £1.6m over the weekend and now stands at £5.5m.

Disney’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes continued a fierce run for Disney, dropping 28% in its third weekend to bring in £1.6m. These takings tip the film over the £10m mark with a cume of £11.1m.

In fourth place is new opener The Garfield Movie debuting with £1.5m for 662 venues. Including previews and the bank holiday, its running box office stands at £2.8m. The latest animated iteration of the cat cartoon series stars Chris Pratt and is directed by Mark Dindal.

After a soft opening, The Fall Guy is holding momentum, dropping just 15% in its fourth session with £752,359. The action-comedy-romance should pass £10m by the weekend.

Trainspotting returns

The Strangers: Chapter 1, dropped just 23% in its second weekend to score £347,627 for Lionsgate and tip its total over £1m (£1.2m).

In its fifth weekend, Warner Bros’ Challengers took a 30% drop with the starry tennis drama adding £206,509 to its £5.9m pot.

For Studiocanal, Back To Black hit £12m on its seventh session after making another £102,908.

Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 added £85,140 in its ninth week of play and now stands at £21.5m.

Curzon’s La Chimera had a higher total in its third weekend than it did in its first, with the Josh O’Connor-starrer bringing in £75,336. The Italy-set drama is now on £477,057.

Sony horror Tarot took in £50,061 and now stands at £1.3m after four weekends.

Park Circus’ re-release of Danny Boyle’s iconic Scottish drama Trainspotting scored £40,500 and £47,798 with previews and bank holiday Monday.

For Lionsgate, Rose Glass’ Love Lives Bleeding collected another £24,621 for a £889,898 cume.

On its ninth weekend, Warner Bros’ Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire made another £20,133 and has a total of £20.1m.

Conic Film opened Lithuanian romance Slow on £4,996. The Sundance 2023 prize-winner made £9,936 including previews.