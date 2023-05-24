Gebeka International, a Hildegarde-Goodfellas company has signed a slew of international sales for animated features Wojtek Wawszczyk’s Diplodocus and Kristina Dufková’s Living Large.

Dinosaur adventure tale Diplodocus has sold to Signature Entertainment in the UK, and across Europe to Vertigo Films in Spain, Cinemundo in Portugal, Pro Film in Bulgaria, Acme Film in the Baltics, Ads Service for Hungary and Romania, Distri7 for Benelux, Arthouse Traffic in Ukraine and Njutafilms for Scandinavia.

The film has also sold to Boxoo Entertainment for Korea and Vietnam, Forefront Media Group in South Africa, Front Row Entertainment for the Middle East, Film House in Israel and Skeye inflight entertainment.

Diplodocus is set in a magical comic book world and follows its titular dinosaur on an adventure to save his parents who have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Alongside a wizard and two quirky scientists, he encounters fantastical creatures and amazing places along the way.

The film is now in production and just launched in Cannes. It is inspired by the Polish comic books by Tadeusz Baranowski that sold more than 3m copies. The producers are Poland’s Human and Czech Republic’s PFX.

Gebeka has also seen sizeable sales for Kristina Dufková’s animated Living Large, a modern coming-of-age story about self-acceptance, love and friendship adapted from Mikael Ollivier’s novel La Vie, En Gros.

The film has sold to Klockworx in Japan, Karma Films in Spain, Front Row Entertainment in the Middle East, Cinemundo in Portugal, Garsu Pasaulio Irasai for the Baltics, Demiurg for the former Yugoslavia and Skeye inflight entertainment.

Produced by Czech Republic’s Barletta and Novinski with France’s Novanima Productions, Living Large follows a 12 year-old boy bullied for his weight who tries to turn things around by dieting and attempting to win over the girl of his dreams.

The film is also in production. Les Film du Préau will release Living Large in France, aiming for a 2024 release.

The animation sales company was founded in 2021 and is in Cannes with a full slate of upcoming features in production including Claude Barras’ Savages. Guillaume Ivernel’s The Legendaries, Alexis Ducord and Feben Elias’ Sheba and Liae Cho-Han and Mailys Vallade’s Little Amelie or the Character of Rain, plus Annecy and Berlin official selection Sepideh Farsi’s The Siren.