Gemma Arterton has joined the cast of Carl Tibbetts’s comic crime thriller Sweet Dreams.

Aimee Lou-Wood, Niamh Algar, Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu and Billy Howle are also set to star, as previously announced.

Metro International Entertainment continues world sales at Cannes, with the film to shoot later this year. Producers are Matthew James Wilkinson and Patrick Tolan for the UK’s Stigma Films, alongside co-producer Jamie Harvey.

The thriller unfurls in the decaying English seaside town of Claypole, where a local property developer is swindled out of a million pounds, triggering a chain of grisly and murderous events.