The UK’s GFM Animation is handling international sales on family animation HitPig, that features a starry voice cast including Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, alongside Lilly Singh, RuPaul, Hannah Gadsby and Rainn Wilson.

It’s based on Pulitzer Prize winning author Berkeley Breathed’s characters, with HitPig a rugged pig bounty hunter who makes his living catching escaped animals for big cash. His next target is a naïve, free-spirited elephant who has escaped the clutches of an evil showman. Soon, an unlikely partnership is forged.

Producers are Adam Nagle and Dave Rosenbaum of Aniventure, alongside CG animation by Cinesite (The Addams Family, Iwájú, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem).

The film’s backed by a music score composed by Isa ‘The Machine’ Summers from Florence & The Machine.

GFM Animation, Aniventure and Cinesite have previously collaborated on Paws Of Fury.