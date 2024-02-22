Early bird entries for Screen International’s Global Production Awards close tomorrow (February 23). The final deadline is March 8.

The Global Production Awards, in association with KFTV and Broadcast, celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe. The awards ceremony takes place at Cannes film festival.

Entries can be made here and for any enquiries please contact globalproductionawards@screendaily.com.

There are 15 categories to apply for including new editions in virtual production as well as separate sustainable production and outstanding use of locations awards for scripted and un-scripted productions.

Each category will be judged by leading industry experts from around the world. Specialist media and production consultancy Olsberg SPI will be partnering with Screen, with CEO Jonathan Olsberg and MD Leon Forde joining the industry judging panels.

The awards are sponsored by Calgary Economic Development and Dallas Film & Creative Industries, in partnership with Olsberg SPI. For any sponsorship enquiries please contact scott.benfold@screendaily.com.