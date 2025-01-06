The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez won top film honours at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (January 5), on a night that ensured the awards field for the Oscars and Baftas remains refreshingly open.

Lead acting Globes went to Adrien Brody for A24’s The Brutalist and Brazilian veteran Fernanda Torres for Sony Pictures Classics’ I’m Still Here in the dramatic categories, and Demi Moore for Mubi’s The Substance and Sebastian Stan for A24’s A Different Man in the musical or comedy categories.

Oscar favourites Zoe Saldana for Emilia Pérez and Kieran Culkin for Searchlight Pictures’ A Real Pain won supporting acting Globes.

Brady Corbet won best director for The Brutalist, and Peter Straughan took screenplay honours for Focus Features’ Conclave.

The international feature award went to Emilia Pérez representing France, while the Latvian film Flow took the animated award.

Netflix’s Emilia Pérez started the night with the most film nominations on 10 and ended up with four, including best film not in the English language and best song for ‘El Mal’. Given that it was nominated twice in two categories – for supporting actress and song – the musical could have won a maximum eight awards.

The Brutalist converted seven nods into three, and Conclave left with one win from six nominations. Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora left the show empty-handed, although there is still the chance to campaign before the Oscar and Bafta nominations are announced later this month.

While it is hard to predict what impact Globes winners could have on the Oscars and Baftas races, especially given the broader film and lead acting fields, the aura of attention around Sunday’s winners are likely to confirm voters’ inclinations or make them reconsider compelling candidates they may have overlooked.

Fernanda Torres’s win in best dramatic actress for I’m Still Here, for example, could well propel her into the vanguard of Oscar contenders. (She did not make it onto the Bafta longlist.) By prevailing over the likes of Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Angelina Jolie for Marie (who did not make it onto the Bafta longlist), and Kate Winslet for Lee, hers was arguably the surprise of the night.

A similar observation could be made about Demi Moore in the musical or comedy category for The Substance, who beat a field including Mikey Madison from Anora and Karla Sofía Gascón from Emilia Pérez.

The Bafta longlists came out on January 3 and members have begun to vote on the nominations, which will be announced on January 15, one month before the ceremony on February 16. In the United States, Academy members vote on Oscar nominations from January 8 to 12 ahead of the announcement on January 17. The 97th Academy Awards will be handed out on March 2.

The UK and Ireland winners were Jessica Gunning for television supporting actress with Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Max’s The Penguin star Colin Farrell for male actor in a limited series, and Conclave screenwriter Straughan.

Universal’s Wicked won the second Cinematic And Box Office Achievement prize set up to broaden the show’s commercial reach and recognise films that gross more than $100m in North America and $150m worldwide. Last year’s inaugural winner was Barbie.

A-listers were out in force on a sunny evening at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted a typically lighthearted show and delivered a solid opening monologue, calling the ceremony “Ozempic’s biggest night”. Famous for her US television roasts, Glaser referenced incarcerated rapper Sean Combs AKA Diddy, poked fun at Timothée Chalamet, Harrison Ford, and Paramount Plus.

The event marked another notch on the Golden Globes’ comeback trail, with the unspoken endorsement of personal publicists and Hollywood awards machines. After a damning Los Angeles Times report in 2021 exposed financial impropriety and a lack of diversity under the leadership of the now defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globes, led by former HFPA president Helen Hoehne, restructured and expanded membership from around 90 to more than 300 mostly critics and some Fipresci members from 75 countries.

After longtime Globes broadcaster NBC stepped back following the 2023 ceremony, Jay Penske-owned Dick Clark Productions acquired the Golden Globes with Eldridge Industries and struck a deal with CBS and Paramount+ to air the 2024 show in a one-off arrangement. The Paramount Global stablemates and the Golden Globes consummated the arrangement last year in a new five-year deal that started with Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globes.

Viewership figures will be released on Monday. The 2024 ceremony averaged 9.96m viewers for the live show and the following seven days’ viewership on linear TV, marking nearly a 50% rise on the previous year.

On Friday (January 3) Viola Davis collected the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson the Carol Burnett Award honouring television achievements in Beverly Hills at the first gala dinner dedicated solely to the two honorary Globes.

Hacks reclaimed its best musical or comedy television prize after winning in 2022, and the best television drama went to FX/Hulu’s Shogun. Baby Reindeer won best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV.

All 2025 Golden Globes winners appear below in bold:

FILM

Best picture - drama

· The Brutalist

· A Complete Unknown

· Conclave

· Dune: Part Two

· Nickel Boys

· September 5

Best picture - musical or comedy

· Anora

· Challengers

· Emilia Pérez

· A Real Pain

· The Substance

· Wicked

Best director

· Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

· Sean Baker - Anora

· Edward Berger - Conclave

· Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

· Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

· Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Best screenplay

· Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

· Sean Baker - Anora

· Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

· Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

· Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

· Peter Straughan - Conclave

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

· Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

· Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

· Daniel Craig - Queer

· Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

· Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

· Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

· Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

· Angelina Jolie - Maria

· Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

· Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

· Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

· Kate Winslet - Lee

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

· Amy Adams - Nightbitch

· Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

· Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

· Mikey Madison - Anora

· Demi Moore - The Substance

· Zendaya - Challengers

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

· Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

· Hugh Grant - Heretic

· Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

· Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

· Glen Powell - Hit Man

· Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best supporting actor

· Yura Borisov - Anora

· Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

· Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

· Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

· Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

· Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Best supporting actress

· Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

· Ariana Grande - Wicked

· Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

· Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

· Margaret Qualley - The Substance

· Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Best motion picture – animation

· Flow

· Inside Out 2

· Memoir of a Snail

· Moana 2

· Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

· The Wild Robot

Cinematic and box office achievement

· Alien: Romulus

· Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

· Deadpool & Wolverine

· Gladiator 2

· Inside Out 2

· Twisters

· Wicked

· The Wild Robot

Best picture - non-English language

· All We Imagine As Light

· Emilia Pérez

· The Girl With The Needle

· I’m Still Here

· The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

· Vermiglio

Best original score

· Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

· Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

· Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

· Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez

· Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers

· Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Best original song

· Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl

· Compress / Repress” - Challengers

· El Mal - Emilia Pérez

· Forbidden Road - Better Man

· Kiss The Sky - The Wild Robot

· Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

TELEVISION

Best TV series - drama

· The Day Of The Jackal

· The Diplomat

· Mr. & Mrs. Smith

· Shōgun

· Slow Horses

· Squid Game

Best TV series - musical or comedy

· Abbott Elementary

· The Bear

· The Gentlemen

· Hacks

· Nobody Wants This

· Only Murders In The Building

Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV

· Baby Reindeer

· Disclaimer

· Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

· The Penguin

· Ripley

· True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama

· Kathy Bates - Matlock

· Emma D’arcy - House Of The Dragon

· Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

· Keira Knightley - Black Doves

· Keri Russell - The Diplomat

· Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama

· Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

· Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

· Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

· Eddie Redmayne - The Day Of The Jackal

· Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

· Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical

· Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

· Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

· Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

· Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

· Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

· Jean Smart - Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical

· Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

· Ted Danson - A Man On The Inside

· Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building

· Jason Segel - Shrinking

· Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

· Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan Mcgregor (A Gentleman In Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television