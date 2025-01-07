Goteborg Film Festival has unveiled the programme for its 48th edition, with 22 feature world premieres and four feature competition sections.

World premiere titles include Asier Urbieta’s Spanish thriller Pheasant Island in the international competition section. The debut feature from Spanish filmmaker Urbieta sees a young Basque couple’s relationship put to the test when a dead body is found on the mysterious titular island.

It is one of 18 films in the international competition, alongside 2024 festival favourites Santosh, To A Land Unknown and All We Imagine As Light.

The nine-strong Nordic competition includes three world premieres. Maria Eriksson-Hecht’s Kevlar Soul depicts two brothers trying to survive the abuse of their alcoholic father; Fanny Ovesen’s Live A Little shows two friends whose couchsurfing trip through Europe is disrupted when one wakes up in a man’s bed with no memory of the previous night; while Eirik Svensson’s thriller Safe House was previously-announced as the festival’s opening title.

Twelve of the world premieres are in the non-competitive Nordic Light section, which the festival describes as for ‘compulsive and heartwarming feature film premieres from the Nordics.’

Alongside the Nordic and international competitions, the festival also has a Nordic documentary competition, in which world premieres include Susanna Edwards’ The Dialogue Police, documenting a specialised unit in the Gothenburg police who act as a buffer between protestors and police leadership. The Ingmar Bergman Competition, for ‘groundbreaking debuts, experimental stories, and existential talks’, rounds out the competitive strands.

The festival will present two honorary awards this year, to Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, and French filmmaker and actress Julie Delpy, with retrospectives dedicated to and masterclasses from both Vinterberg and Delpy. Further festival guests include Mohammad Rasoulof, presenting The Seed Of The Sacred Fig; Joshua Oppenheimer, presenting The End; Dea Kulumbegashvili, presenting April; and Zar Amir Ebrahimi, presenting Honour Of Persia in the Nordic Film Market.

The festival will run from January 24 to February 2, with the programmes for the TV Drama Vision and Nordic Film Market released in the coming weeks. The Nordic Film Market will take place from January 29-31.

Goteborg Film Festival 2025 feature competitions

International Competition

Pheasant Island (Sp) dir. Asier Urbieta

Measures For A Funeral (Can) dir. Sofia Bohdanowicz

Memoir Of A Snail (Australia) dir. Adam Elliot

Ma – Cry Of Silence (Mya-S Kor-Sing-Fr-Nor-Qat) dir. The Maw Naing

Inside (Australia-Swe) dir. Charles Williams

All We Imagine As Light (India-Fr-Neth-Lux) dir. Payal Kapadia

The Quiet Son (Fr) dirs. Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin

To A Land Unknown (UK-Pal-Fr-Gr-Neth-Ger-Qat-S Arabia) dir. Mahdi Fleifel

Vermiglio (It-Fr-Bel) dir. Maura Delpero

Three Friends (Fr) dir. Emmanuel Mouret

Three Kilometres To The End Of The World (Rom) dir. Emanuel Parvu

Septembers Says (Ire-Ger-Gre-UK-Fr) dir. Ariane Labed

Santosh (UK-India-Fr-Ger) dir. Sandhya Suri

Maybe It’s True What They Say About Us (Chi-Arg-Sp) dirs. Sofia Paloma Gomez, Camilo Becerra

Village Next To Paradise (Austria-Fr-Ger-Som) dir. Mo Harawe

Super Happy Forever (Fr-Jap) dir. Kohei Igarashi

Beloved Tropic (Pan-Col) dir. Ana Endara

Honeymoon (Ukr) dir. Zhanna Ozirna

Nordic Competition

Safe House (Nor) dir. Eirik Svensson

When The Light Breaks (Ice-Neth-Cro-Fr) dir. Runar Runarsson

Live A Little (Swe-Nor-Den) dir. Fanny Ovesen

Kevlar Soul (Swe-Nor-Fin) dir. Maria Eriksson-Hecht

My Eternal Summer (Den) dir. Sylvia Le Fanu

Love (Nor) dir. Dag Johan Haugerud

The Girl With The Needle (Den-Pol-Swe) dir. Magnus von Horn

Sauna (Den) dir. Mathias Broe

Orenda (Fin) dir. Pirjo Honkasalo

Nordic Documentary Competition

Ultras (Swe-Den-Fin) dir. Ragnhild Ekner

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Den-Cze) dirs. David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

Alexandra – If Not Seen, You Don’t Exist (Swe) dir. Olivia Kastebring

The Mind (Swe) dir. Roozbeh Janghorban

Kyiv Soloists (Nor-Neth-Ukr) dir. Trond Kvig Andreassen

About A Hero (Den-Ger-US) dir. Piotr Winiewicz

The Dialogue Police (Swe) dir. Susanna Edwards

Trans Memoria (Swe-Fr) dir. Victoria Verseau

Ingmar Bergman Competition

Cactus Pears (Ind-UK-Can) dir. Rohan Parashuram Kanawade

Then, the Fog (Arg) dir. Martin Sappia

The Land Of Morning Calm (S Kor) dir. Park Ri-woong

Gulizar (Tur-Kos) dir. Belkis Bayrak

On Falling (UK-Por) dir. Laura Carreira

Crocodile Tears (Indonesia-Fr-Sing-Ger) dir. Tumpal Tampubolon

The Last Romantics (Sp) dir. David Perez Sanudo

Hanami (Switz-Por-Cape Verde) dir. Denise Fernandes