Films by Sweat director Magnus von Horn and Margrete: Queen of the North filmmaker Charlotte Sieling will be presented at the 25th Nordic Film Market (January 31-February 2), the film marketplace of Goteborg Film Festival.
The projects are among the 15 Nordic films in post-production being showcased in the Works in Progress strand.
Swedish director von Horn attends with The Girl With The Needle, a horror story set in 1910s Denmark, starring Trine Dyrholm and produced by Creative Alliance’s Malene Blenkov.
The film is co-written by von Horn and Line Langebek, and is loosely based on the case of Dagmar Overbye, a child carer who became one of Denmark’s most notorious serial killers in the 1910s.
Danish filmmaker Sieling will present Way Home, a Denmark-Norway-Germany co-production that received €420,000 Eurimages funding in 2022, as well as backing from the Nordisk Film & TV Fond. Way Home is a suspense drama about a father in search of his son.
The 17 films in development at the Nordic Film Market include Djinn, the new feature from Milad Alami, who directed Sweden’s 2024 Oscar entry Opponent.
The Market will also present 16 completed Nordic films to accredited programmers, buyers and sales agents, including Thea Hvistendahl’s festival opener Handling The Undead, and Elina Sahlin’s Swedish title Bye Bye Boredom.
Two case study talks in the market will look at About A Hero, a film created by artificial intelligence based on the works of Werner Herzog; and Pioneering Nordic Sustainability, in which a panel of sustainability experts will analyse practices for improving the industry’s ecological footprint.
Goteborg Film Festival runs from January 26 to February 4.
Nordic Film Market 2024 projects
Works in Progress
Armand (Nor) dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tondel
Europa (Nor) dir. Brwa Vahabpour
Havnaa (Nor) dir. Bard Breien
The Girl With The Needle (Den) dir. Magnus von Horn
Kevlar Soul (Swe) dir. Maria Ericsson Hecht
Laura (Swe) dir. Fanny Ovesen
Madame Ida (Den) dir. Jacob Moller
Never Alone (Fin) dir. Klaus Haro
Orenda (Fin) dir. Pirjo Honkasalo
The Quiet Ones (Den) dir. Frederik Louis Hviid
Redoubt (Swe) dir. John Skoog
The Swedish Torpedo (Swe) dir. Frida Kempff
Way Home (Den) dir. Charlotte Sieling
When The Light Breaks (Ice) dir. Runar Runarsson
100 Litres Of Gold (Fin) dir. Teemu Nikki
Films in development
Another Journey Without Women (Den) dir. Illum Jacobi
Arvet (Swe) dir. Bahar Pars
Backstage (Fin) dir. Aleksi Salmenpera
Breeze Is Doing OK (Ice) dir. Tinna Hrafnsdottir
cum_kings (Swe) dir. Peter Modestij
Demands Of A Teenage Heart (Swe) dir. Lisa Meyer
Djinn (Swe) dir. Milad Alami
Growth Of The Soil (Nor) dir. Hans Petter Moland
Maia Against The World (Den) dir. Hannah Elbke
The Miserables (Den) dir. Daniel Borgman
Modern Diaspora Family (Den) dir. Anita Belkpour
Notch – The Story Of Minecraft (Swe) dir. Adam Berg
PD (Nor) dir. Magnus Mork
Push The Button (Swe) dir. Anton Kallrot
Solo Mom (Nor) dir. Janicke Askevold
Steel (Nor) dir. Sive Hamilton Helle
Weightless (Den) dir. Emilie Thalund
Nordic features (completed films)
Better Times (Den) dir. Milad Avaz
Bye Bye Boredom (Swe) dir. Elina Sahlin
Cold (Ice) dir. Erlingur Thoroddsen
Eternal (Den) dir. Ulaa Salim
Handling The Undead (Nor) dir. Thea Hvistendahl
Hunters On A White Field (Swe) dir. Sarah Gyllenstierna
Love Will Save Us (Swe) dir. Patrik Blomberg Book
Madame Luna (Swe) dir. Daniel Espinosa
My Wonderful Stranger (Nor) dir. Johanna Pyykko
Rome (Den) dir. Niclas Bendixen
Stockholm Bloodbath (Swe) dir. Mikael Hafstrom
Stormkerry Maja (Fin) dir. Tiina Lymi
The Arctic Convoy (Nor) dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
The Dog (Swe) dir. Baker Karim
The Missile (Fin) dir. Miia Tervo
XXL (Swe) dirs. Kim Ekberg, Sawandi Groskind
