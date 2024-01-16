Films by Sweat director Magnus von Horn and Margrete: Queen of the North filmmaker Charlotte Sieling will be presented at the 25th Nordic Film Market (January 31-February 2), the film marketplace of Goteborg Film Festival.

The projects are among the 15 Nordic films in post-production being showcased in the Works in Progress strand.

Swedish director von Horn attends with The Girl With The Needle, a horror story set in 1910s Denmark, starring Trine Dyrholm and produced by Creative Alliance’s Malene Blenkov.

The film is co-written by von Horn and Line Langebek, and is loosely based on the case of Dagmar Overbye, a child carer who became one of Denmark’s most notorious serial killers in the 1910s.

Danish filmmaker Sieling will present Way Home, a Denmark-Norway-Germany co-production that received €420,000 Eurimages funding in 2022, as well as backing from the Nordisk Film & TV Fond. Way Home is a suspense drama about a father in search of his son.

The 17 films in development at the Nordic Film Market include Djinn, the new feature from Milad Alami, who directed Sweden’s 2024 Oscar entry Opponent.

The Market will also present 16 completed Nordic films to accredited programmers, buyers and sales agents, including Thea Hvistendahl’s festival opener Handling The Undead, and Elina Sahlin’s Swedish title Bye Bye Boredom.

Two case study talks in the market will look at About A Hero, a film created by artificial intelligence based on the works of Werner Herzog; and Pioneering Nordic Sustainability, in which a panel of sustainability experts will analyse practices for improving the industry’s ecological footprint.

Goteborg Film Festival runs from January 26 to February 4.

Nordic Film Market 2024 projects

Works in Progress

Armand (Nor) dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tondel

Europa (Nor) dir. Brwa Vahabpour

Havnaa (Nor) dir. Bard Breien

The Girl With The Needle (Den) dir. Magnus von Horn

Kevlar Soul (Swe) dir. Maria Ericsson Hecht

Laura (Swe) dir. Fanny Ovesen

Madame Ida (Den) dir. Jacob Moller

Never Alone (Fin) dir. Klaus Haro

Orenda (Fin) dir. Pirjo Honkasalo

The Quiet Ones (Den) dir. Frederik Louis Hviid

Redoubt (Swe) dir. John Skoog

The Swedish Torpedo (Swe) dir. Frida Kempff

Way Home (Den) dir. Charlotte Sieling

When The Light Breaks (Ice) dir. Runar Runarsson

100 Litres Of Gold (Fin) dir. Teemu Nikki

Films in development

Another Journey Without Women (Den) dir. Illum Jacobi

Arvet (Swe) dir. Bahar Pars

Backstage (Fin) dir. Aleksi Salmenpera

Breeze Is Doing OK (Ice) dir. Tinna Hrafnsdottir

cum_kings (Swe) dir. Peter Modestij

Demands Of A Teenage Heart (Swe) dir. Lisa Meyer

Djinn (Swe) dir. Milad Alami

Growth Of The Soil (Nor) dir. Hans Petter Moland

Maia Against The World (Den) dir. Hannah Elbke

The Miserables (Den) dir. Daniel Borgman

Modern Diaspora Family (Den) dir. Anita Belkpour

Notch – The Story Of Minecraft (Swe) dir. Adam Berg

PD (Nor) dir. Magnus Mork

Push The Button (Swe) dir. Anton Kallrot

Solo Mom (Nor) dir. Janicke Askevold

Steel (Nor) dir. Sive Hamilton Helle

Weightless (Den) dir. Emilie Thalund

Nordic features (completed films)

Better Times (Den) dir. Milad Avaz

Bye Bye Boredom (Swe) dir. Elina Sahlin

Cold (Ice) dir. Erlingur Thoroddsen

Eternal (Den) dir. Ulaa Salim

Handling The Undead (Nor) dir. Thea Hvistendahl

Hunters On A White Field (Swe) dir. Sarah Gyllenstierna

Love Will Save Us (Swe) dir. Patrik Blomberg Book

Madame Luna (Swe) dir. Daniel Espinosa

My Wonderful Stranger (Nor) dir. Johanna Pyykko

Rome (Den) dir. Niclas Bendixen

Stockholm Bloodbath (Swe) dir. Mikael Hafstrom

Stormkerry Maja (Fin) dir. Tiina Lymi

The Arctic Convoy (Nor) dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken

The Dog (Swe) dir. Baker Karim

The Missile (Fin) dir. Miia Tervo

XXL (Swe) dirs. Kim Ekberg, Sawandi Groskind