One year since launching its international sales division, Gravitas Ventures arrives in Cannes with a raft of titles including chess drama The Nana Project, and sci-fi thriller Tomorrow Before After.

The Nana Project stars Mercedes Ruehl from The Fisher King and Nolan Gould from Modern Family and is set against the competitive chess world as a woman and her grandsons take a road trip to the state championships. Robin Givens directs.

Tomorrow Before After stars Natalia Reyes from Terminator: Dark Fate as a pregnant woman who along with her dog fights to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. Alfonso Quijada directs.

Both projects are in post, as is previously announced Bo Youngblood’s thriller In Flight, about a woman who meets a stranger at a bar and awakens on a plane with no recollection of how she got there.

Tiffany Smith from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 stars alongside Cristo Fernández from Ted Lasso. Gravitas is lining up a fourth quarter theatrical release and will screen a promo.

Gravitas will distribute all three titles in the US and is also selling Amazon Freevee Christmas film EXmas from BuzzFeed Studios starring Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell; crime thriller Break; action film Arena Wars with Eric Roberts and Michael Madsen; and horror title Cellphone with Malcom McDowell.

Danielle Gasher, Gravitas vice president of acquisitions and international sales, said: “We continue to thrive to raise the bar on the commercial viability of the titles we bring in for our domestic and worldwide acquisitions.”