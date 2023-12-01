The Grierson Trust has banned an individual from attending its events and awards for 10 years, after it investigated allegations of antisemitic behaviour at the Grierson Awards earlier this month

The investigation was launched after “several reports” relating to an incident of anti-Jewish racism incident occurred at The Grierson Awards which took place on 9 November at Southbank’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

A spokesman for the Grierson Trust stated: “Following our investigation into reports of anti-Jewish racism and antisocial behaviour by one individual at the reception after this year’s British Documentary Awards ceremony, The Grierson Trust is imposing a ban on the individual concerned attending the awards, and other events organised by us in any capacity for the next 10 years.”

Alongside the annual awards ceremony, which this year honoured documentaries such as Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland and All That Breathes among its winners, the group also runs training programme DocLabs.

The statement continued: “The Grierson Trust is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the documentary industry, and to providing a safe space for everyone at our events and programmes. We have a zero tolerance approach to racism of all kinds.”

The Grierson Trust also included the contact details for those who have experienced or witnessed racism and wish to report it, as well as the Community Security Trust’s (CST) email for antisemitic abuse.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast.