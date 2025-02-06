Oscar nominee Guy Pearce from The Brutalist, Maria Pedraza from Money Heist, and Farming actor-director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje have joined Alex Pettyfer on the erotic thriller Blurred, which Cloud9 Studios is introducing to EFM buyers next week.

Ben Cookson wrote and will direct, with Pettyfer and James Ireland producing through their Dark Dreams Entertainment alongside Yariv Lerner for Film Forage.

Blurred takes place against the backdrop of the New York fashion scene and is described by Cloud9 president and executive producer Pia Patatian as a “beautiful, raw and intense thrill ride”. Production wrapped in the UK last summer and Patatian will show first footage to buyers in Berlin.

Pettyfer recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare with Henry Cavill, and his credits include Magic Mike, 5lbs Of Pressure, Chief Of Station, and the upcoming romantic comedy Under The Stars with Toni Collette and Andy Garcia.

Pearce’s credits include Memento, The Hurt Locker, Iron Man 3, L.A. Confidential, Prometheus, and The Rover. Besides the Netflix smash Money Heist, Pedraza is known for Awareness, The Courier, and Dancing On Glass.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje starred in Suicide Squad, His Dark Materials, Trumbo, and The Union opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Cloud9 Studios’ slate includes Barry Levinson’s thriller Assassination starring Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, Al Pacino, and Bryan Cranston; romantic comedy Under The Stars with Toni Collette and Andy Garcia; and the supernatural horror thriller Unmerciful Good Fortune starring Rosario Dawson.