Thierry Machado’s Pipaluk, The Girl Who Raced The Wind about a young girl who enters Greenland’s biggest dog sledding race, David Roux’s marriage drama Mrs, and Alain Ughetto’s 3d-animated Rose And The Marmots headline the debut EFM slate of new French sales outfit Lucky Number.

Pipaluk, The Girl Who Raced The Wind, is a Greenlandic-Kalaallisut-language film produced by France’s Agat Films – Ex Nihilo and Galatée Films with Denmark’s Snowglobe and Greenland’s Ánorâk Film. Shooting will kick off in Greenland later this year. Lucky Number is positioning it as a commercial film aimed at families and children

Mrs, stars Mélanie Thierry, Eric Caravaca, Jérémie Renier, and Arnaud Valois , and aims to dissect the privilege, hypocrisy and manipulation of the French bourgeoisie through the prism of a married couple. The director is reteaming with ÉlianeAntoinette and Reboot Films which also produced his debut feature Breath Of Life.

Meanwhile Rose And The Marmots, now in pre-production, is set in 1910 and follows a 12 year-old girl who settles in a remote hut in the Alps with her grandfather where she befriends and trains two marmots to dance.

Producers are Les Films du Tambour de Soie, Graffiti Film, Ocidental Filmes and We Just Kids. Animation studio TNZPV is also on board. Ughetto’s credits include No Dogs or Italians Allowed,

Lucky Number was launched in November 2024 by a trio of industry veterans, Ola Byszuk, Olivier Barbier and Lenny Porte, and plans to handle around 10 films a year.

It is also handling sales on two Berlin competition titles: Gabriel Mascaro’s Brazilian dystopian fable The Blue Trail and Frédéric Hambalek’s family satire What Marielle Knows about a young girl with telepathic abilities that shakes up her parents’ relationship.

“[The Berlin competition films] perfectly reflect our ambition to champion ambitious auteur films that have global appeal,” said Byszuk.