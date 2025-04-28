Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and Payal Kapadia are among the eight new members of the Cannes Competition jury.

The nine-strong jury is headed up by president Juliette Binoche, with the festival running from May 13-24.

US actors Berry and Strong and Indian filmmaker Kapadia are joined by Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi, Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, and Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas.

The jury will select award winners from the 21 Competition films, most of which were announced on April 10 with two titles added last week.

The winners – including this year’s Palme d’Or – will be announced on Saturday, May 24 at the Cannes closing ceremony, broadcast live on France Televisions in France and by Brut internationally.

Kapadia won the Grand Prix at last year’s festival with her debut feature All We Imagine As Light, the first Indian film in Cannes Competition in 30 years.

Berry won the Oscar for best actress in 2002 for Marc Foster’s Monster’s Ball, and has had major roles in the X-Men, James Bond and John Wick franchises; while Succession star Strong received Oscar and Bafta nominations for his role as corrupt lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, another Cannes Competition 2024 entry.

Last year’s nine-person jury was headed by US filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, and awarded the Palme d’Or to Sean Baker’s Anora.