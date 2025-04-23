The Cannes Film Festival has updated its 2025 Official Selection with 16 new films, including two new Competition titles.
Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love and Saeed Roustaee’s Woman And Child join the Competition line-up, bringing it to 21 films.
Scroll down for the full list of new titles
The Un Certain Regard line-up adds a further four films, including Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology Of Water, and is now at 20 films.
The festival has also added Ethan Coen’s Focus Features title Honey Don’t starring Margaret Qualley as a Midnight Screening; and Hlynur Palmason’s The Love That Remains and Lav Diaz’s Magellan in Cannes Premiere.
Die My Love follows a mother living in a forgotten rural area struggling to maintain her sanity amid psychosis. Jennifer Lawrence stars and produces for her Excellent Cadaver company, with Robert Pattinson, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek and LaKeith Stanfield also on the cast.
The Chronology Of Water is adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, tracing her bisexuality and addiction issues. Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Jim Belushi and Tom Sturridge lead the cast, with Ridley Scott producing for his Scott Free Productions.
Also in Un Certain Regard is Love Me Tender, the second feature from French director Anna Cazenave Cambet, which stars Vicky Krieps as a lawyer struggling to maintain her maternal bond with her son amid a bitter custody battle.
The rest of the Official Selection was unveiled on April 10, with Amelie Bonnin’s Partir Un Jour opening the festival, which runs May 13-24. Juliette Binoche heads up the Competition jury.
Cannes 2025 Official Selection additional titles
Competition
Die My Love, dir. Lynne Ramsay
Woman And Child, dir. Saeed Roustaee
Un Certain Regard
Love Me Tender, dir. Anna Cazenave Cambet
A Poet, dir. Simon Mesa Soto
I Only Rest In The Storm, dir. Pedro Pinho
The Chronology Of Water, dir. Kristen Stewart
Cannes Premiere
Love On Trial, dir. Koji Fukada
The Love That Remains, dir. Hlynur Palmason
Magellan, dir. Lav Diaz
Midnight Screenings
No One Will Know, dir. Vincent Mael Cardona
Honey Don’t, dir. Ethan Coen
Special Screenings
Little Amelie, dirs. Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
Mama, dir. Or Sinai
Arco, dir. Ugo Bienvenu
The Wonderers, dir. Josephine Japy
Pierre Richard homage
L’Homme Qui A Vu L’Ours Qui A Vu L’Homme, dir. Pierre Richard
