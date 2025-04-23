The Cannes Film Festival has updated its 2025 Official Selection with 16 new films, including two new Competition titles.

Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love and Saeed Roustaee’s Woman And Child join the Competition line-up, bringing it to 21 films.

The Un Certain Regard line-up adds a further four films, including Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology Of Water, and is now at 20 films.

The festival has also added Ethan Coen’s Focus Features title Honey Don’t starring Margaret Qualley as a Midnight Screening; and Hlynur Palmason’s The Love That Remains and Lav Diaz’s Magellan in Cannes Premiere.

Die My Love follows a mother living in a forgotten rural area struggling to maintain her sanity amid psychosis. Jennifer Lawrence stars and produces for her Excellent Cadaver company, with Robert Pattinson, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek and LaKeith Stanfield also on the cast.

The Chronology Of Water is adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, tracing her bisexuality and addiction issues. Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Jim Belushi and Tom Sturridge lead the cast, with Ridley Scott producing for his Scott Free Productions.

Also in Un Certain Regard is Love Me Tender, the second feature from French director Anna Cazenave Cambet, which stars Vicky Krieps as a lawyer struggling to maintain her maternal bond with her son amid a bitter custody battle.

The rest of the Official Selection was unveiled on April 10, with Amelie Bonnin’s Partir Un Jour opening the festival, which runs May 13-24. Juliette Binoche heads up the Competition jury.

Cannes 2025 Official Selection additional titles

Competition

Die My Love, dir. Lynne Ramsay

Woman And Child, dir. Saeed Roustaee

Un Certain Regard

Love Me Tender, dir. Anna Cazenave Cambet

A Poet, dir. Simon Mesa Soto

I Only Rest In The Storm, dir. Pedro Pinho

The Chronology Of Water, dir. Kristen Stewart

Cannes Premiere

Love On Trial, dir. Koji Fukada

The Love That Remains, dir. Hlynur Palmason

Magellan, dir. Lav Diaz

Midnight Screenings

No One Will Know, dir. Vincent Mael Cardona

Honey Don’t, dir. Ethan Coen

Special Screenings

Little Amelie, dirs. Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Mama, dir. Or Sinai

Arco, dir. Ugo Bienvenu

The Wonderers, dir. Josephine Japy

Pierre Richard homage

L’Homme Qui A Vu L’Ours Qui A Vu L’Homme, dir. Pierre Richard