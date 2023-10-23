UK sales outfit HanWay Films has boarded Leena Yadav’s comedy adventure Cowgirl’s Last Ride, starring Geena Davis, and is bringing the title to the American Film Market (AFM, October 31-November 5).

Davis, best known for roles in Thelma & Louse and A League Of Their Own, stars alongside Scoot McNairy, Julia Sweeney and Jill Scott.

The story follows an unorthodox retired Texas cowgirl, played by Davis, who battles against the negligent staff of her Dallas nursing home before escaping in a pickup truck on a journey towards her native east Texas, while her worried son sets off in hot pursuit.

It is produced by Resonate Entertainment’s Susan Cartsonis, Suzanne Farwell and Brent Emery, alongside Aseem Bajaj. Shooting is aiming to commence in first half of 2024.

Cartsonis and Farwell have strong credentials with high grossing female-driven titles – Cartsonis produced Nancy Meyers’ What Women Want, while Farwell was executive producer on Meyers’ The Holiday. They founded Resonate Entertainment in 2018 with Emery, recently producing Amazon romantic comedy Sitting In Bars With Cake.

Russell Carpenter is set as director of photography. His credits include blockbusters Avatar: The Way Of Water, Ant-Man and Titanic.

Indian filmmaker Yadav’s debut feature was Toronto 2015 premiere Parched. Further credits include Netflix film Rajma Chawal and anthology Tell It Like A Woman. Kris Hunt writes the script.

“Collaborating with the producers of some of the greatest female-driven films of all time and getting Geena Davis back into the saddle of a big kick-ass role, is truly exciting,” said HanWay’s CEO, Gabrielle Stewart. “This is a team who will deliver a magical ride of a film for a broad audience, one that will make you laugh, cry, and think about the meaning of family.”

“We founded Resonate Entertainment to tell truly entertaining, inclusive and original stories from a female perspective. With brilliant talent like Geena in the lead and Leena holding the reins creatively, Cowgirl’s Last Ride is right in that lane,” added the Resonate Entertainment producers.