A24 has acquired US distribution rights to Harry Lighton’s UK feature debut Pillion starring Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgard.

The distributor acquired the film from worldwide sales agent Cornerstone Films. Release plans are not yet confirmed.

Pillion shot this summer in the UK and is currently in post-production. Based on Adam Mars-Jones’ novel Box Hill, the film follows a romance between a shy young man and the handsome leader of a kinky, queer motorbike club.

Element Pictures’ Emma Norton, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are producing the film with Lee Groombridge.

The film is financed by BBC Film and the BFI, in association with Fremantle, Picturehouse Entertainment and September Film. Picturehouse will release the film in the UK, having made Pillion its first production venture, with September distributing in Benelux.

Executive producers are BBC Film’s Eva Yates, BFI’s Louise Ortega, Picturehouse’s Clare Binns, Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, September Films’ Pim Hermeling and Skarsgard.

Element Pictures is owned by Fremantle. Lighton was named a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2018.