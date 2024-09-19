Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in New York to a new charge of first degree criminal sexual act against an unidentified woman.

The disgraced former Hollywood mogul is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a lower Manhattan hotel in New York sometime between April 29 and May 6, 2006.

The accuser’s attorneys told Justice Curtis Farber in New York state court in Manhattan their client will tell her story and will be identified at a later date.

A grand jury in New York brought the fresh set of charges last week. On that occasion the judge postponed opening the indictment until Wednesday as Weinstein, 72, had just undergone emergency heart surgery and was unable to attend.

The former producer arrived in court on Wednesday in a wheelchair and suit. His attorney said Weinstein knew nothing about the circumstances of the charges and they needed to gather information.

Weinstein is also due to be retried in New York in November on rape and sexual offence charges after his 23-year conviction was overturned on appeal in April.

He remains in prison for a 16-year sentence for rape and other sexual offences passed down by a Los Angeles court in February 2023.

Weinstein has consistently denied all charges and allegations of wrong-doing.