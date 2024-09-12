A grand jury in New York has brought a fresh set of charges against Harvey Weinstein.

The indictment is expected to be unsealed on September 18 when formal charges are read out, although it is not certain that the disgraced former Hollywood mogul will attend in person.

Weinstein, 72, is currently recovering from emergency heart surgery in the prison ward at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. His attorney said his client “almost died” before he was taken to hospital on Sunday.

It was unclear whether the new charges will be added to the docket when Weinstein is retried in New York in November on rape and sexual offence charges after his 23-year conviction was overturned on appeal in April.

At the time, New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction by a 4-3 majority on the basis that the original trial wrongly admitted testimony of “prior bad acts” against women who were not complainants in the trial to prove he had a propensity to commit such acts.

Weinstein continues to serve a 16-year sentence for rape and other sexual offences passed down by a Los Angeles court in February 2023.

He has consistently denied all charges and allegations of wrong-doing.